1,792 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases; Death Toll Up to 547

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 4:04 am |

A technician carries out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on Monday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning that 1,792 Israelis tested positive for coronavirus in the previous day.

There are currently 24,540 active coronavirus cases. 333 patients are hospitalized in serious condition with 102 of them on ventilators.

Health authorities had received the results of 21,345 virus tests conducted in recent days.

An 81-year-old man succumbed overnight Monday to complications of coronavirus, raising the country’s death toll to 547.

More than 400,000 Israelis were instructed to enter quarantine during July because of possible contact with confirmed carriers of coronavirus.

People entered quarantine after instructions were delivered following phone tracing by the Shin Bet, epidemiological investigations, and by their own initiative.

Some 224,000 citizens were told to self-isolate after the Shin Bet tracking system alerted them of possible contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient while only 67,000 were instructed so as a result of investigations conducted by health officials.

About 100,000 Israelis decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.