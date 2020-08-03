Netanyahu Pushing for Lockdown Mid-August

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:27 pm |

A technician carries out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on Monday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Apparently reversing direction, the coronavirus cabinet was reportedly weighing a nationwide lockdown in mid-August to try to contain the still-rampaging pandemic, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ brought the proposal to the ministers on Monday afternoon at a meeting which was to discuss the possible easing of restrictions, as had been recommended by the coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

PM Netanyahu’s proposal triggered a clash with Gamzu and hastened the meeting’s end without any decisions made, according to the Post.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that since Sunday evening there were 1,518 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 74,102, of which 26,005 are active cases.

Eight people have died since overnight Sunday, raising the toll of coronavirus-related deaths to 546.

Of those ill, 331 are in serious condition (99 on ventilators), 139 are in moderate condition, and the rest have mild symptoms or no symptoms.

So far 13,670 tests were conducted on Monday, still well below last week’s average of about 30,000 a day.