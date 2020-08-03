Gamzu Approves Entry of 17,000 Students Into Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:33 am |

A bachur walk with suitcases as he makes his way to his yeshivah in Tzfas, last year on Rosh Chodesh Elul. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Coronavirus task-force manager Prof. Roni Gamzu held discussions with the relevant authorities Sunday in order to make a decision to approve the entry into Israel of 17,000 students students who are coming to Israel for a long period within the coming months.

It should be noted that the decision is to allow yeshiva students and other students to enter the country only only applies to institutions approved by the Health Ministry that commit to abide by the quarantine conditions of fourteen in capsules (groups) of up to six students. To date, 31 institutions out of 183 have applied.

The discussions took place with Yitzchak Herzog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Prof. Shlomo Mor Yosef, Head of the Population Authority, Dr. Ashi Salmon from the Health Ministry and representatives of the Council for Higher Education.

According to the data presented at the meeting, this involves attending university studies for up to about 2,000 students; up to about 12,000 yeshivah students; up to 5,000 participants in the Masa projects; about 500 participants in the Na’ala project and about 1,500 in private institutions.

The Health Ministry will ensure that conditions are met in institutions that allow for proper quarantine and obliges the directors of the institutions to commit to this. Violation of the conditions is a violation of the conditions of stay in Israel and all that this implies, both towards the student and towards the institution.

In order to ensure that there is no deviation in any institution, Prof. Gamzu instructed the Health Ministry to conduct regular check ups, and for this purpose, designated inspectors will be recruited.

It is not possible at the moment to estimate how the arrival of students will work out, but it is clear that their arrival in Israel is not expected to be immediate or all together, but scattered over the year, depending on the plan of their particular institution.

Some yeshivos have instructed their students to deposit a check of $1,500 which will be deposited if the student violates any of the regulations. This will be used to purchase an immediate flight back home.