Agudath Israel Partners to Host One of the Largest Plasma Drives Yet, This Tuesday

Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:41 am |

Continuing their coordinated campaign to bring lifesaving antibodies to COVID-19 patients in need, Agudath Israel of America is partnering yet again with the COVID Plasma Initiative, Refuah Health, Catskills Hatzolah, Kiryas Joel Volunteer EMS, and the New York Blood Center to host a COVID-19 plasma drive.

The all-day plasma drive will take place this Tuesday, August 4, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., at the Raleigh Hotel in South Fallsburg, New York. This drive is for the donation of actual plasma; this is not antibody testing. As there are limited slots available, individuals will be seen by appointment only.

If you are 16 years of age or older and have received a positive antibody test result, you can be of vital assistance and save the nefashos of those battling this dreadful disease.

The Raleigh Hotel is located at 680 Heiden Road, South Fallsburg, New York.