Lebanon Finds GPS Transmitter, Claims Israel Is Spying on Them

A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, last week. (Reuters/Aziz Taher)

Lebanon’s state news outlet reported Sunday that a small GPS device had been found near the village of Kfar Houna in southern Lebanon, and pointed to the device as “proof” that Israel was spying on neighboring Lebanon.

The Al-Manar network, which is identified with Hezbollah, claimed that the GPS device had fallen out of an Israeli aircraft.

There was no comment from the Israeli defense establishment.

The discovery of the device comes as tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group are running high after Hezbollah operative Ali Mohsen was assassinated in Syria last month. The IDF remains on high alert in the north, and earlier Sunday Al-Jazeera quoted an unnamed IDF official saying that the high alert would continue “until it was no longer necessary.”

The IDF source repeated Israeli messages from the past few days: “We have no intention of carrying out a preemptive attack against Hezbollah or Lebanon. However, we will respond harshly to any Hezbollah attack, and our potential targets include Lebanese state infrastructure.”

“We aren’t seeking a conflict with Hezbollah, because our top priority is preventing Iran and Syria from entrenching themselves,” the source said.

Head of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit’s Arab division, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, denied the comments by the source, saying that the “IDF is ready for any possibility.”