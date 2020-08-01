1,358 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Up to 523

YERUSHALAYIM -

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Yerushalayim.

(Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported Motzoei Shabbos that 1,358 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday.

Israel has thus surpassed 72,000 patients since the start of the pandemic, among them 26,542 active patients.

Eleven people passed away over Shabbos, bringing the death toll to 523.

Yerushalayim Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz tested positive for coronavirus. He entered quarantine three days ago after his director-general, Avi Cohen, tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, police refrained from shuttering shops which opened Shabbos in violation of the weekend lockdown ordered by the government.

On Friday, the shops and malls had announced their intention to reopen.