Special-Needs Man Assaulted in Kensington

BROOKLYN -

Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:07 pm |

A special-needs man was attacked outside his Kensington group home Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m., as the man, in his 20’s, was standing outside his HASC group home on Webster and East 8th Street. Another man walked up behind him and hit him on back of the head. The victim is unsure whether the assailant used his fist or a weapon. The assailant did not say anything during the attack.

The victim was taken by Hatzolah to Maimonides Medical Center and released the same day.

A counselor in the group home saw a man wearing a mask fleeing the scene, but was unable to see his face.

Flatbush Shomrim assisted 70 Precinct NYPD officers in visiting nearby homes in an attempt to gather surveillance images.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com