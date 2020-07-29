Study Shows Restrictions Might Be Working, as Israel Hits Record of 2,093 New Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 7:20 am |

A doctor at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

New research from the Hebrew University of Yerushalayim indicates that since the government reinstated bans on public gatherings approximately ten days ago, Israel is seeing a drop in the number of coronavirus patients in moderate and serious condition, with another decrease expected over the next few days.

Additionally, the study indicates that the attack rate in Israel has dropped below 1, which means that coronavirus carriers are infecting one person or fewer, and indicates that the spread of the virus is being checked.

Professor Yinon Ashkenazy of the Racah Institute of Physics, one of the authors of the report, said, “Our measurements, compiled from an analysis of the numbers of moderately and seriously ill patients, show a significant slowdown in the spread of the virus.”

“Our conclusion is that the steps taken on July 17, including limiting the number of people allowed to gather to ten in enclosed spaces and twenty people outdoors, has actually worked. The spread of the virus has been slowing for some time, and the conclusion from that is that it is possible to open the economy, but there is no need to be severe. The existing restrictions have worked, and we need to think about how to live life in accordance with them.

“The good thing is that we didn’t have to instate a full shutdown,” Ashkenazy said.

While the spread of the virus might be slowing, the number of Israelis testing positive for coronavirus continues to climb, with an all-time high of 2,093 tests coming back positive in the 24-hour period from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 33,377 active coronavirus patients in Israel.

The number of patients listed in serious condition dropped for a second day, standing at 315, 96 of whom were on ventilators.

The number of fatalities in Israel rose to 490.