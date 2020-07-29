Poll: Likud Continues to Fall, Yesh Atid on the Rise

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 6:08 am |

Workers pack ballot boxes ahead of the Knesset elections, for citizens across Israel to cast their votes, in the Logistics Center of the Central Elections Committee, in Shoham, February 25. (Flash90)

The Likud Party is falling, and the right can no longer count on a majority in the Knesset if new elections were held today, a poll released by Radio 103FM Wednesday shows.

The Likud has lost 10 seats in polls conducted in the past two months amid the coronavirus crisis. While the party was projected to win 41 seats in a poll conducted in May, the Likud would garner only 31 seats according to the latest poll.

Yesh Atid-Telem would be the second largest party, up to 19 seats, while the Joint List would also gain strength, according to the poll, winning 16 seats, followed by Yamina with 13 seats.

Benny Gantz’s Blue and White would win 10 seats, slightly up from recent polls of nine.

The chareidi parties would remain about the same with Shas winning nine seats and UTJ winning seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu would win eight seats and Meretz would be the smallest party in the Knesset with seven seats.

Labor, Otzma Yehudit, Derech Eretz, Gesher and Bayit Yehudi would not pass the election threshold, according to the poll.

The rightwing bloc, as per this poll, would have 60 seats, short of a 61 majority. The center-left bloc would have 52 seats, if the Joint List were to join them. If Yisrael Beytenu were to join the left-center bloc, both blocs would have an equal amount of seats.