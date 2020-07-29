Long-Time Crown Heights Community Affairs Officer Martinos to Retire

(CrownHeights.info) -

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

A stalwart defender of the Crown Heights community for 20 years, 71st Precinct Community Affairs Officer Vincent “Vinny” Martinos will be saying goodbye, as he heads to retirement at the end of August.

“The decision was made with a heavy heart,” he told CrownHeights.info, “and I will miss the community.”

Martinos, a 28-year veteran of the NYPD and the longest serving officer in Crown Height’s 71st precinct, received a well-deserved promotion to Detective First Grade this past November, and was the recipient of the Annual Chief Patrrick D. Brennan Award at the end of October.

“Officer Martinos will forever be part of this community,” said Crown Heights Shomrim coordinator Rabbi Mendy Hershkop. “His ability to work with and cater to every community in his precinct is legendary. He is a role model for any community affairs officer personifying courtesy, professionalism and respect.”

In his 20 years of service in the 71st precinct, Vinny became the point man between the police and community. From hachnasos sifrei Torah to extra patrols over the month of Tishrei, Vinny gave his heart and soul to providing for the community.

“His passion for the community was unique, and his care for the Rebbes’ initiative,” said Yossi Rapp of ChabadAir. “In one word, he can be described as dedicated, completely committed to helping the Crown Heights community.”

To Vinny, the Crown Heights community was never work. “I consider this my home, my community,” he said. In conversation with CrownHeights.info, he doubled down, saying that despite retiring, “I am not leaving, I will always be around.”

Taking his place as head of the 71st Precincts Community Affairs will be Officer Michael Baratta, another long-time veteran of the 71st Precinct.