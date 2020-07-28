Young Man Shot in Terror Attack Last Week Near Yeshivas Aish HaTorah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 12:33 pm |

A young man was shot on the roof of a building next to the Aish HaTorah yeshiva in Yerushalayim’s Old City last Erev Shabbos, according to a report on Arutz Sheva on Tuesday

In what police believe was a terrorist attack, he was shot twice, one bullet grazing his neck and the other lodging in his chest. He was rushed to Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital and was listed in good condition after undergoing surgery to remove the bullet.

The shots apparently came from the direction of Har Habayis, which is situated directly opposite the yeshiva.

It was not immediately apparent why the incident was not reported until now.