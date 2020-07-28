Netanyahu at Northern Command HQ: Don’t Test Us

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 7:46 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a security consultation in northern Israel on Tuesday. (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

In the wake of Hezbollah’s attempted infiltration along the Lebanese-Israeli border on Monday, which Hezbollah denied, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a security assessment and briefing on Tuesday at IDF Northern Command headquarters, with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and other senior officials.

“Yesterday’s action was important; it thwarted an infiltration into our territory,” said Netanyahu. “Everything happening is the result of the effort by Iran and its Lebanese proxies to entrench militarily in our region. Nasrallah is serving this Iranian interest at Lebanon’s expense. I do not suggest that anybody try to test the IDF or the State of Israel. We are determined to defend ourselves.”

“I am impressed that the IDF is well prepared for every possible scenario. We will continue to take action to thwart Iran’s military entrenchment in our region.

“We will do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves and I suggest that Hezbollah consider this simple fact. Israel is ready for any scenario.”