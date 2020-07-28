Limit on Mispallelim at Kosel on Tishah B’Av

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 6:54 am |

Small groups daven Shacharis at the Kosel on Tuesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Only 1,000 people will be able to daven at a time at the Kosel this Tishah B’Av, the Kosel Heritage Foundation announced. Minyanim will be held in groups of 20 people, each person keeping at a distance of 2 meters from those around him. The entire Kosel Plaza allows for 50 such minyanim to be held at a time. Police will be on hand to enforce regulations and to restrict access to the Kosel if arrivals exceed the 1,000 limit.

Police will also be guarding the access routes to the Kosel, and advise the public to come to the Old City by bus, not car. Hatzola cress will be present throughout the fast.

Personal bottles of water and wrapped cake will be distributed to mispallelim after the fast, said the Kosel Heritage Foundation, adding its request that the public be careful to follow the social distancing rules.