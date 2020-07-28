IDF Searches Lebanon Border Area After Spotting Suspicious Movements

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:47 pm |

Israeli army forces seen stationed near the border between Israel and Lebanon in the Golan Heights. (David Cohen/Flash90)

An IDF search of the Lebanese border area on Tuesday night determined that no infiltration had occurred when suspicious movements were spotted earlier.

The military notified residents in the western Galil that they could “return to routine,” about an hour and a half after they were instructed to stay in their homes and to expect the sound of gunfire.

The incident occurred a day after the IDF thwarted an attempted infiltration by Hezbollah terrorists from Lebanon, which was followed by an extended exchange of gunfire. No casualties were reported on either side.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it was reinforcing units stationed along the border, amid reports of an imminent attack by Hezbollah.