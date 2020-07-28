IDF Braces for Imminent Hezbollah Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:55 pm |

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome anti-missile system near the border with Lebanon, Monday. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

In anticipation of an imminent attack by Hezbollah, the Israel Defense Forces sent additional reinforcements to the northern borders on Tuesday, according to media reports.

While the IDF confirmed the deployment of “advanced” firepower in the form of precision-guided surface-to-surface missiles, additional combat intelligence units and special forces to the area, there was no comment on reports that an attack was expected in the next 48 hours.

Israeli defense officials scoffed at a Hezbollah denial of involvement in the thwarted infiltration across the Lebanese border on Monday, saying it had been filmed by military security cameras and that the operatives who took part in it were armed.

The terror group was still threatening reprisal for an operative who was killed in a recent airstrike in Syria which it blamed on Israel.

Also on Tuesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that the IDF has a far reach and “unlimited capabilities” that it was prepared to use.

Gantz made his comment during a visit to a squadron of F-35 fighter jets on the Nevatim air base in southern Israel.

“I am finishing a visit to an F-35 squadron, which is the most advanced [aircraft] that the Israeli Air Force has and is one of the best in the world. We have the capability to act at an unprecedented range and level of operational preparedness,” Gantz said.