Tishah B’Av Minyanim Can Be Larger

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 27, 2020 at 12:59 pm |

Tefillos at the Kosel on Erev Rosh Chodesh Av. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

An agreement was reached on Monday between Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and chareidi party leaders to allow larger minyanim in shuls during Tishah B’Av, according to media reports.

Currently, coronavirus regulations permit only up 10 people at a minyan indoors. It was not immediately known how many would be allowed on Tishah B’Av.

Meanwhile, the Knesset Finance Committee was expected to address the issue of financial aid to large families on Tuesday.

MK Dr. Shlomo Karhi (Likud) told Arutz Sheva that he is hopeful the Committee will approve inclusion of children beyond the third child. “We are in favor of large families, and encouraging Jewish demographics. In my opinion, we won’t leave them behind.”

Committee Chairman Rabbi Moshe Gafni (UTJ) has said that he will not allow passage of a bill that discriminates against large families, which are for the most part chareidi or Arab. “Those children also have to eat,” he said.