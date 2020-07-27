Tense Quiet on Northern Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 27, 2020 at 12:56 pm |

Israeli soldiers guard a checkpoint at the entrance to Jish, in the Upper Galil, Monday. (Flash90)

The situation at the Lebanese border was quiet as of early Monday evening, after the IDF thwarted a Hezbollah attempt to infiltrate a terrorist squad into Israel earlier in the day.

No gunfire or explosions were heard in the area of the incident at Har Dov since 5 p.m., Israel time, according to Channel 12. The Hezbollah network al-Manar also said artillery fire has stopped, but air force planes were still overhead.

Israel has conveyed messages to Hezbollah that it will “respond disproportionately if shooting continues” along the northern border, Channel 12 said.

Officers in the IDF’s Northern Command said the coming hours will be tense and critical to how things develop.

Nevertheless, Israeli civilians in the north were notified they can return to their daily routines, as the situation has stabilized for the time being.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are reportedly at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv for security consultations.

Both sides reported no casualties.

United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Stefano Del Col, has contacted both Israeli and Lebanese forces in an attempt to calm the situation.