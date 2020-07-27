1,039 New Cases Diagnosed; Only 12K Tests Performed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:49 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with coronavirus, at a Clalit health center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said Monday morning that 1,039 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday.

The number of tests dropped to 12,119, and the rate of positive tests was 9.2%.

There are 35,079 patients currently active, of whom 317 are in critical condition and 104 who are on respirators.

The country’s death toll stands at 473.

Due to full occupancy, coronavirus patients are not being taken to the Hadassah Ein Kerem and Shaare Zedek hospitals in Yerushalayim.

In Beit Shemesh and Bnei Brak, as well as in Modi’in Illit and Beitar Illit, every fifth test returned positive, much higher than the national rate. These locations, along with Elad and Qalansawe, have been declared by health officials as “red,” indicating an exceptionally high infection rate. The Health Ministry said these places require a better awareness campaign, more tests and enforcement of coronavirus regulations.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry stated that the number of patients in the total education system stands at 2,576 students and teaching staff. 16,487 teaching staff and students are currently in isolation.

The Employment Service updated that in the last day, 1,010 reports of people returning to work were received, and on the other hand, the number of new job seekers was three times higher – 2,904. Currently, 870,348 job seekers are registered with the employment service. The unemployment rate is 21.4%.