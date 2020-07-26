Gamzu to Have Action Plan Ready by Tuesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 3:47 pm |

The country’s coronavirus commissioner, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, said that he expects to have a strategic plan for fighting the pandemic ready by Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The IDF will feature prominently in the plan, testing and tracing the spread of infection.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ indicated as much at Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting: “During the week, Prof. Gamzu will present an action plan for severing the chain of infection, and the IDF will have a significant role in this important mission.”

He added: “I asked Prof. Gamzu to also present a long-term national action plan for routine life in the time of coronavirus and he will present it to the Cabinet and afterwards to the public, of course.”

Gamzu is said to promise uniform and transparent criteria for all coronavirus restrictions, and a single clearing center for information, probably the coronavirus control center at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.

Meanwhile on Sunday night, the Health Ministry reported 1,268 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. Four more people died of COVID-19 since the morning, bringing the national death toll to 468.

According to the ministry, 303 people are in serious condition, 98 of them on ventilators, and 172 are in moderate condition from the virus. The rest are showing mild or no symptoms.

It says there are 34,282 active cases.

The ministry says 15,471 tests were conducted yesterday, of which 7.6% came back positive.