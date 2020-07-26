Camp Bnos Closing Early Due to Two Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Camp Bnos announced that due to two confirmed cases of coronavirus, they are ending the first session of the summer two days early.

In a letter to parents, the administration informed the parents of their campers that due to the infections that were detected, the camp will close early, and that all who have been exposed to the infected parties have been notified and should quarantine for 14 days.

The campus, located in Ferndale, New York, has not yet determined if they will operate for the second session of the summer.