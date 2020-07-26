BD’E — Harav Eliezer Dovid Friedman, Zt”l

Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 12:14 am |

Harav Eliezer Dovid Friedman, zt”l. (Dudy Braun)

With great sadness Hamodia reports the petirah of Harav Eliezer Dovid Friedman, zt”l, who was niftar on Thursday at the age of 91.

Rav Friedman one of the elder Rabbonim of Vishnitz, who had a close relationship with the Imrei Chaim, zy”a of Vishnitz and his son Harav Mordechai, zy”a, as well as with ybl”c the present Rebbes.

Harav Friedman authored the popular “Mipi Sofrim uSofrim” which is a collection of records of the words and lessons he derived from the writings of Chassidishe Rebbes.

In the past, he served as the Rav of Melbourne, Australia, and later served for decades as the Rav of the Beis Medrash of Chasidei Machnovka-Belz in London. Five year ago, due to health concerns, he moved to Eretz Yisrael and lived with his son in law, Harav Yehoshua Lieberman.

Yehi zichro baruch.