1,108 New Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed; 100 on Respirators

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 4:58 am |

Medical workers at a mobile testing station for COVID-19, in Tzfas, June 9. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry updated Sunday morning that 1,108 new infections were diagnosed in Israel over the last day, with the rate of positive tests standing at 7.6%.

Thus, the number of infected since the outbreak of the pandemic has risen to 61,388.

In Israel, there are now 33,965 active carriers, while 26,959 people have already recovered. The ministry’s data also shows that 329 patients are in critical condition, and 100 of them on respirators.

The drop in the number of tests on Shabbos leads to the lower number of new infections. About 15,000 tests were made on Shabbos.

The death toll rose overnight to 464.