Coronavirus Cases Top 60,000 in Israel as Infections Jump

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 9:38 pm |

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in an IDF lab in central Israel on July 15. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in Israel topped 60,000 on Shabbos as the government struggles to contain a resurgence in infection rates.

The latest daily tally showed 1,770 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 60,496, the Health Ministry reported.

There are currently 33,160 active cases. Of those, 312 patients are listed in serious condition, and 94 are on ventilators.

Israel has also reported a total of 455 fatalities from the pandemic.

Concerned about the economic toll, the government eased those restrictions – too quickly, some officials have since acknowledged – and infection rates resurged.

Renewed sporadic closures of various sectors of the economy have deepened public vexation.