Envoy: Qatar Set to Deliver Another $10M to Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 24, 2020 at 4:37 am |

Qatari envoy Mohammed Al-Emadi. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

The Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi announced on Thursday that the monthly grant money will be distributed this month to 100,000 needy families in the Gaza Strip, starting this coming Saturday.

Al-Emadi said in an official statement that the funds would be distributed via post offices throughout Gaza to some 100,000 families, with each family receiving $100. The distribution process is expected to continue until next Wednesday, July 29.

Qatar has approved the delivery of $150 million to Gaza throughout 2020, primarily earmarked for humanitarian initiatives and families in need. Since 2012, Qatar has transferred upwards of $1 billion to Gaza for various purposes.

Qatar often serves as a mediator between Israel and Hamas.

Israel’s policy of allowing Qatar – which in the past decade has served as the key financier of radical Islamist terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaida, the Islamic State and Hamas – has come under criticism for supposedly legitimizing one of the greatest financiers of global terrorism.