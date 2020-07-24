Anti-Aircraft Missile Shot at Israeli Aircraft From Syria

Explosions were heard in the Golan Heights near the border between Israel and Syria on the Syrian side, the IDF Spokesperson’s Office reported Friday afternoon.
An anti-aircraft missile was fired at an IAF aircraft from over the Syrian border, as shrapnel landed in Israeli territory, causing damage to a civilian building and vehicle.
The IDF spokesperson released a statement, saying “a short while ago, explosions were heard adjacent to the security fence from the Syrian side of the border,” and confirmed damage “likely caused by fragments.”