Anti-Aircraft Missile Shot at Israeli Aircraft From Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 24, 2020 at 5:58 am |

An Israeli army watchtower is seen above the Druze village of Majdal Shams and the Israeli -Syrian border, in the Golan Heights. (Lior Mizrahi/Flash90)

Explosions were heard in the Golan Heights near the border between Israel and Syria on the Syrian side, the IDF Spokesperson’s Office reported Friday afternoon.

An anti-aircraft missile was fired at an IAF aircraft from over the Syrian border, as shrapnel landed in Israeli territory, causing damage to a civilian building and vehicle.

The IDF spokesperson released a statement, saying “a short while ago, explosions were heard adjacent to the security fence from the Syrian side of the border,” and confirmed damage “likely caused by fragments.”