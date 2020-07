YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 24, 2020 at 4:52 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Yerushalayim on May 31. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

1,889 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last day, the Health Ministry reported Friday.

There are currently 32,094 active cases, while 25,792 Israelis have recovered.

Three more people succumbed to complications of coronavirus overnight Thursday, bringing the country’s virus-related fatalities to 443. Three hundred two patients are hospitalized in critical condition, with 81 patients intubated.