Spike in Coronavirus Cases in Chareidi Cities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:49 am |

A medical worker test residents of Elad at a mobile testing station for COVID-19 on June 24. (Flash90)

Coronavirus continues to spread in the chareidi cities and neighborhoods, according to data from the Health Ministry released Thursday.

Three hundred eighty-three new patients have been added in the last three days in Bnei Brak. The city now has 2,605 active patients, out of 6,054 patients who have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In Yerushalayim, 701 new patients have been added in the last three days. There have been 9,494 coronavirus patients in the city since the outbreak, and there are currently 4,459 active patients. The rate of increase in morbidity in the city every three days stands at 8%. The actual rate of patients per 100,000 residents is 532 in Yerushalayim, compared with 1,270 in Bnei Brak.

In Beitar Illit, 134 new patients were added in the last three days, with the number of patients up to 1,148, with a ratio of 9.6% testing positive.

In Modi’in Illit, 124 patients were added, and the total number of patients in the city is 571. In Elad, 118 new patients have been added, with the number of active patients in the city standing at 409.