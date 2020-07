NEW YORK -

Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:36 pm

A truck overturned on the Outerbridge Crossing, the bridge connecting Staten Island and New Jersey, a few minutes before 2:00 pm on Thursday. Traffic headed to Staten Island was completely held, and cars headed to New Jersey slowed to a trickle due to rubbernecking delays. Drivers are advised to avoid the bridge for the next few hours.