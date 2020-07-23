Israel Tops 2,000 Daily New Coronavirus Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:24 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, at a Clalit health center in Lod, on July 5. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

Israel has topped 2,000 new coronavirus patients in one day, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry reported that on Wednesday 2,032 people tested positive for COVID-19, putting the contagion rate at a startling 8.3%. The latest tally indicates that every twelfth Israeli tested for coronavirus has turned out to be positive. There are now 32,755 active cases of coronavirus.

The Health Ministry also corrected Tuesday’s tally of new patients from 1,975 to 2,002, meaning the country has actually now passed the worrying 2,000 mark for two days straight.

The report said that in Beitar Illit, 25% of all coronavirus tests conducted in the past seven days returned positive. In Elad, 22% of all tests returned positive, in Beit Shemesh, 20%, in Bnei Brak, 19% and in Modi’in Illit, 18% of all tests were positive.

As of Thursday morning, there are 295 patients in serious condition, including 79 on ventilators. Three more Israelis have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll from coronavirus-related complications to 433.