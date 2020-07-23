Israel Reinforces Lebanon Border After Hezbollah Threats

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 3:36 am |

The border fence between Israel and Lebanon. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The IDF said Thursday it was reinforcing the country’s northern border with infantry troops “in accordance with the situational assessment.”

The announcement comes after Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group threatened to retaliate for a strike earlier this week that killed one of its terrorists near Damascus International Airport. The airstrike, which also killed four other foreign terrorists, was widely attributed to Israel.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed in the past to retaliate for any terrorist that Israel kills in Syria. The group fired a barrage of anti-tank missiles into Israel on Sept. 1 last year after two of its terrorists were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Damascus days earlier.

That prompted a reprisal of heavy Israeli artillery fire in a rare burst of fighting between the bitter enemies.

Israel did not comment on this week’s strike and generally refrains from discussing its activities in neighboring Syria. But it is believed to have carried out hundreds of strikes against pro-Iranian forces during the nearly decade-long civil war.

Tehran has sent thousands of Iran-backed terrorists in the past years to fight alongside Syrian government forces.

Israel views Iran as a regional menace and has vowed to prevent any permanent Iranian military buildup in Syria, particularly near its frontier.