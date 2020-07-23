De Blasio Allowing Black Lives Matter Murals, Not Others, as Message ‘Transcends’ Politics

NEW YORK -

Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:01 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds an online media availability at City Hall, Thursday. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended his allowing Black Lives Matter murals, but not others, to be painted on city streets, saying the Black Lives Matter message “transcends any notion of politics.”

In the wake of recent protests calling for police reform, the mayor himself has participated in the painting of Black Lives Matter murals in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, and elsewhere around the city. Subsequently, several groups have written letters seeking permission to paint their own slogans.

A Virginia-based organization called Women for America First, which says it “routinely holds events in New York City” and seeks to “promote the empowerment of women,” wrote to de Blasio on July 9 asking to paint its motto, “Engaging, Inspiring and Empowering Women to Make a Difference!” somewhere in the city, such as on Fifth Avenue, on the FDR Drive, outside Gracie Mansion, or near Times Square or City Hall.

The letter from Women for America First.

Groups called Blue Lives Matter and Standing up for NYC sent de Blasio a letter July 15, seeking permission to “use our own funds and resources to paint a similar Blue Lives Matter mural” near police headquarters in Lower Manhattan, or in Times Square, and asking the mayor for his “unbiased support.”

Asked by a Hamodia reporter at his press conference Thursday whether he would allow these groups “to paint their own political messages,” the mayor replied, “No, everything’s individual and specific.”

“We have had a seismic moment in this country’s history,” de Blasio said. “I think what’s happened here can only be compared to the Civil Rights Movement of the 50’s and 60’s in terms of its importance. The original sin of the United States of America, slavery and all of the effects over 400 years being brought out in the open in a new way and a chance for this country to get it right, to address this problem, to move forward. And it’s summarized in the three words ‘Black Lives Matter.’ And so this is about something much bigger than any one group. This is about righting a wrong and moving us all forward. So I think that’s the right approach.”

When the reporter mentioned the possibility that it may be a violation of the First Amendment for the government to “promote one political message over another,” the mayor replied, “I don’t think it’s a political message in the traditional sense. I think it’s a message about human respect and the value of human beings and addressing the fact that one group amongst us in particular has been devalued for centuries. And that can’t go on. I think it transcends any notion of politics.”

De Blasio recently lost a lawsuit resulting from his past similar comments giving special rights to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In early June, when de Blasio was asked by a Hamodia reporter why he was allowing protest gatherings even while continuing to uphold pandemic restrictions on religious gatherings and store openings, he replied, “When you see a nation, an entire nation, simultaneously grappling with an extraordinary crisis seeded in 400 years of American racism, I’m sorry, that is not the same question as the understandably aggrieved store owner or the devout religious person who wants to go back to services.”

In a subsequent federal lawsuit brought by Catholic priests and religious Jews in New York seeking to have religious gatherings treated equally with the protests, the judge granted the plaintiffs’ request, and cited these comments by de Blasio as evidence that he was giving the protests “preferential treatment.”

An attorney for Women for America First told Hamodia that the organization intends to file a lawsuit against the city if its mural request is not granted.

On Thursday afternoon, Women for America First tweeted video of de Blasio’s comments and said it has still not received an answer to its request.

“Sounds like @nycmayor needs to learn history,” the tweet read. “It hasn’t even been 100 yrs since women earned the right to vote. A refresher course on 1st & 14th Amendments would benefit him too.”

