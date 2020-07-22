IDF Soldier Killed in Golan Accident

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:49 pm |

View of Har Dov. (Jotpe)

In a tragic accident on Wednesday, an IDF soldier was killed and an officer injured as a military truck went out of control and crashed in the Har Dov area of the Golan Heights.

The deceased soldier was identified as 20-year-old Corporal Shachar Algazar z”l from Moshav Ranen. His family was already notified.

The officer, a second lieutenant, sustained moderate head wounds and was evacuated to hospital for treatment.

A video of the accident showed an Osh Kosh military truck losing control and hitting a guardrail before rolling over trees and coming to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation and are being investigated by field commanders,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The leading cause of death in the IDF last year was car accidents, with five soldiers killed and another 13 injured.