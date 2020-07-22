California Surpasses New York State in Confirmed Virus Cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:26 am |

A drive-through testing center is shown in operation during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, Monday. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

California’s confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation.

John’s Hopkins University data showed Wednesday that California now has about 1,200 more cases than New York.

However, New York’s 72,302 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and nine times more than California’s tally, and its rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice California’s rate.

California is by far the most populous U.S. state, at nearly 40 million people, while New York has about 19.5 million.