Approved: Foreign Yeshivah Students Can Travel to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 6:30 am |

Bachurim daven in small groups at the Kamenitz Yeshivah in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced Wednesday that they will approve the entry of foreign yeshivah students ahead of the Elul zman, subject to the guidelines of the Health Ministry.

After discussions between the professionals in the Population and Immigration Authority, the Health Ministry and the Foreign Ministry, it was determined that yeshivah students from abroad will be approved to arrive, subject to compliance with the health requirements and a mandatory self-quarantine in groups of up to six students. After the two weeks of quarantine, all the groups can then join together in the yeshivah.

The approval applies to yeshivah students, MASA students, Ulpana students, seminary students and high school students.

A letter on the subject will be sent to all relevant parties with instructions on how to act.

It was also decided that in accordance with the guidelines of the Health Ministry, the full responsibility for maintaining the guidelines of quarantine rests with the head of the educational institution.

Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri said, “We make great efforts to maintain a routine under the limits of the coronavirus and every decision that is made is made after many discussions, with a serious desire to allow for routine life while maintaining the strict guidelines of the Health Ministry.

“It is important for us to be very careful to prevent the spread of the virus, along with allowing a normal life.”

Readers should be in touch with their yeshivah or seminary for further details.

On Monday, the Israel Airports Authority said that Israel’s borders will be closed to non-citizens until at least September 1.