Treasury’s ‘Life Insurance for Avreichim’ to Assist Families Monthly for Next 15 Years

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 8:38 am |

Among the victims of coronavirus were three kollel avreichim, one in Yerushalyim, another in Bnei Brak, and the third in Be’er Sheva. Each was the father of a large family, and some had married children as well.

The families of these victims are somewhat relieved to know that they will be receiving from Life Insurance for Avreichim, under the auspices of the Treasury, the sum of NIS 2,000 per month for the next 15 years, or NIS 360,000 per family.

The insurance agent, Rabbi David Friedman, has already met with some of the families and set up the procedure with the Phoenix Company, and basic approval of payments is in place.

Hundreds of Roshei Kollel have added their avreichim to those taking part in this collective life insurance plan funded by the state, which has no age requirement and does not require a doctor’s signature or declaration of health.

In the wake of the three tragedies, Deputy Finance Minister Rabbi Yitzchak Cohen (Shas) calls upon any avreichim who have not yet signed up for this insurance to do so via their kollelim.