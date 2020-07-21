Teenagers Sentenced for Anti-Semitic Attack on Rabbi in Stamford Hill

LONDON -

Two teenage boys have been sentenced for a racially motivated assault attacking a Rabbi in Stamford Hill last November.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, kicked the Rabbi to the ground and shouted anti-Semitic abuse at him.

The Rabbi, 54, who was visiting the U.K. from Israel for a wedding, was punched and kicked repeatedly, his glasses were knocked off, and he was left with an injured back and bleeding fingers.

The teenagers, who cannot be named due to their ages, ran away laughing after the attack in Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill at around 9.45 p.m. on November 29, 2019. After a police appeal and the release of CCTV images, the boys turned themselves in to a police station on December 17, and were arrested.

They were convicted following a two-day trial at Stratford magistrates court.

Detective Constable Matthew Cooksey, from the Metropolitan Police’s Central East BCU (Basic Command Unit), said, “Hate crime is not tolerated and we take such offences extremely seriously. This incident highlights the efforts we are willing to take to track down suspects.

“It is upsetting that the boys refused to take responsibility for their crimes by pleading not guilty. I hope the conviction has given some sort of closure to the victim.”

Both boys received a 12-month Youth Rehabilitation Order, an electronically monitored curfew from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM for the next 30 days, and a £21 victim surcharge to be paid by each. They were also ordered to take part in a ten-day Diversity Awareness Program.