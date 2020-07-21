Israel’s Death Toll Rises to 422; 1,855 New Cases of Infection on Monday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 6:52 am |

Sheba Medical Center team at the coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, Tuesday. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The Health Ministry updated Tuesday that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Israel is 52,687, an increase of 1,973 patients since the update on Monday morning. According to the Health Ministry, 333 new patients were added on Tuesday, and on Monday 1,855 new patients were diagnosed.

The death toll from the virus stands at 422, an increase of seven fatalities in the last day.

260 of the patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 78 are connected to respirators.

The number of active patients is 29,883.