Holland Admits It Paid Terrorists Behind Death of Rina Shnerb, Hy”d

The levayah of Rina Shnerb, Hy”d, August 2019. (Flash90)

Two Arab terror suspects in the August 2019 bomb attack that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb, Hy”d, were paid from Dutch taxes, two government ministers admitted to the Dutch House of Representatives on Monday.

The two terrorists are Abdul Razaq Farraj and Samer Arabid, members of Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror organization

Until their arrest by Israel at the end of 2019, the two terrorists worked for the Dutch-funded NGO Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), Foreign Affairs Minister Stef Blok and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag admitted. Between 2013-2020, the UAWC has received approximately $20 million.

In 2017 Farraj and Arabid received passes from the Dutch Representation in Ramallah, and could now identify themselves as “employees of a partner organization of the Dutch representation.”

Arabid oversaw the UAWC’s accounts, and led the PFLP terror cell which murdered Rina Schnerb and injured her brother and father in a spring near Dolev on August 23, 2019.

Farraj is charged with ordering the bombing of the Israeli family. A senior PFLP member, he has been imprisoned several times in the past for his involvement in terrorist activity.

After their arrest in 2019, UAWC fired the two and stopped payments, Blok and Kaag wrote to the Tweede Kamer, the Dutch parliament. However, the Cabinet only decided this month to temporarily stop granting subsidies to UAWC.

An investigation into the circumstances has been launched.