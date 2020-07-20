Syria Claims Air Defenses Fired at Israeli Attack Planes

YERUSHALAYIM -

An airstrike on military sites linked to the Syrian regime and Iranian militias was attributed to Israel on Monday night.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the aerial bombardment caused several explosions around Damascus.

The state news agency SANA claimed that Syrian air defense systems fired at “enemy targets” over Damascus and at “Israeli aggression” near the Golan Heights border town of Majdal Shams.

The IDF refused comment on the reports.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the military targets.