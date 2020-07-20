Progress in Permission for Yeshivah and Seminary Students to Return to Israel; Awaits Final Approval

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:25 am |

The beis medrash in the Kamenitz Yeshivah in Yerushalayim, split into smaller rooms. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

As the summer zman comes to a close, much progress has been made to authorize entry of foreign yeshivah and seminary students into Israel for the Elul zman.

Intense talks have been held in recent months, and while it has not been finalized yet, there are various plans and programs that have been suggested to the authorities, to enable the arrival of the bachurim and girls.

No official statement has been issued from the authorities on the matter yet.

One of the main askanim involved told Hamodia that the biggest issue still requiring approval is the facilities for the bachurim to do their 14-day quarantine, which obviously cannot be in the regular yeshivah dormitories.

“Even when the plan will get official approval,” he says, “it will be given on the merit of each individual yeshivah, and not a blanket approval for all students to return.”

A spokesman for Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri confirmed that while discussions are underway and plans are being made, nothing is final yet and all plans need the approval of the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

On Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority announced on Monday that the current entry restrictions for foreigners into Israel will continue until at least September 1.

We suggest that readers be in touch with their yeshivah or seminary for further details.