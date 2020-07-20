Palestinian Official Arrested on Suspicion of Terrorism

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 20, 2020 at 4:13 pm |

The Palestinian governor of Yerushalayim was arrested Monday on suspicion of terrorism, according to media reports.

Adnan Ghaith has been charged by Israeli authorities a number of times in the past for illegal political activities, but this was the first time terrorist activity was mentioned. He was arrested in his home in east Yerushalayim.

Ghaith’s lawyer Mohammed Mahmoud told AFP that he was being held on suspicion of “planning an act of terrorism,” and not expected to be released soon. In previous instances, he was released from custody after a day or two.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas appointed Ghaith, a resident of the capital’s Silwan neighborhood, to the role of governor in August 2018. As such, Ghaith is responsible for overseeing PA activity in the neighborhoods within its jurisdiction on the edges and outside of Yerushalayim.