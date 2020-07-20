Israel Negotiating With AstraZeneca for COVID-19 Vaccine

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Monday, July 20, 2020 at 5:46 pm |

Israel is in advanced negotiations with AstraZeneca for the future purchase of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, Israel’s Ynet reported on Monday.

A Health Ministry spokesman said the ministry “does not disclose contacts being held in this sensitive matter.”

The experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, keeping alive the hope it could be in use by the end of the year.

AstraZeneca was not reachable for immediate comment.

Israel has already signed such an agreement with Moderna for its vaccine candidate.