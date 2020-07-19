Rabbi Gafni to Ministers: Approve Grant Only If Given Differentially

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 5:16 am |

Finance Committee Chairman Rabbi Moshe Gafni. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

Finance Committee Chairman MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni (UTJ) called Sunday on government ministers to vote on the grants program only if the grant is given differentially and only if each and every child is to receive a grant.

“Every child is a hungry child!” Rabbi Gafni said.

The Cabinet was set to approve Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s proposal to disburse a total of NIS 6 billion in handouts to all Israelis to help cope with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, as outlined by Netanyahu last week, would see families with one child receive a one-time payment of NIS 2,000 ($583), NIS 2,500 ($729) for those with two children, and NIS 3,000 ($875) for those with three or more. Single Israelis aged 18 and over would each receive NIS 750 ($218).

The proposal was criticized by Finance Ministry officials, Netanyahu’s coalition partners and the public. Now, the chareidi parties and public have also joined and criticized the plan for being unfair to larger families.

Reports said the proposal would likely require a full Knesset vote and could therefore take a week to be implemented.