New High in Contagion Rate in Israel; More Deaths, Ventilations, as Virus Surges on

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 4:48 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus, at a Clalilt Briut health center in Modi’in, July 7. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported that since midnight another six people have succumbed to complications related to coronavirus and six more patients had been put on ventilators.

The ministry said that the country’s death toll now stands at 406, with 238 patients remaining in a serious condition, of which 62 require respiratory assistance through ventilators.

The report added that over the last day, 1,414 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of active patients currently ill with the disease to 27,729.

The positive testing rate has jumped to 7.9% – a record for the second wave.

To date, 49,575 Israelis have been infected, of whom 27,729 are active carriers and 21,440 have recovered.

The data released by the Health Ministry also show that the number of active carriers in Yerushalayim is double that in Tel Aviv, and that Ashdod and Beitar Illit still constitute significant hotspots.

At the same time, it appears that Prof. Gabi Barbash, former CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, is expected to be appointed to the position of commissioner for the management of the coronavirus crisis, Israeli media reported Sunday morning. He is also a previous director general of the Health Ministry.

According to N12, the official letter of appointment has not yet been signed but is in its final stages.