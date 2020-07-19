Heat Advisory Begins Sunday at Noon in NYC

NEW YORK -

Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 10:11 am

A dangerous, extended heat wave began over Shabbos in New York City with daytime temperatures in the low 90s.

On Sunday, a heat advisory goes into effect at noon, and will last through 8 p.m. on Monday. While temperatures will climb to the mid-90s, the humidity will make it feel well above 100 degrees outside.

Heat of this magnitude can be deadly.

An Air Quality Health Advisory was also issued for New York City for Sunday; a concern for people with respiratory problems. Cooling centers will be opened across the city’s boroughs.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day, with actual temps forecast for 96 degrees in the city.

There won’t be much relief to the heat through midweek, although the city could see a few storms on Monday and again at the end of the week.