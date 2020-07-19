Drone Crosses Into Israel From Lebanon

YERUSHALAYIM -

The IDF confirmed on Sunday night that a drone entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon, though the military would not say what happened to it.

“IDF troops spotted a drone that apparently infiltrated from Lebanese territory into the airspace of the State of Israel,” the military said.

The IDF does not confirm a Lebanese report that it “hijacked” the device and forced it to land, but said that troops “took action against [the drone] with a variety of tools.”

Earlier Lebanese media outlets claimed that the craft was filming a music concert where Hezbollah flags were on display. The IDF did not seem to accept that version of events.