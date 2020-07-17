Israeli Water Infrastructure Hit Again by Cyberattacks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 17, 2020 at 4:48 am |

View of the Sorek Desalination Plant. (Isaac Harari/Flash90)

The cyberattacks on Israeli infrastructure continue, with the Israeli Water Authority confirming on Thursday that another cyberattack targeted two Israeli water infrastructure facilities this week.

According to officials, the attacks were aimed at agricultural water pumps in the Upper Galilee and infrastructure in the center of the country.

The hacks did not cause any damage, the authorities said. “These were small specific drainage facilities in the agricultural sector, that were immediately and independently repaired by the local authorities. It did not cause any damage to the service, and had no real effect,” the Water Authority said in a press release.

The officials did not point at any possible suspects behind the attack.

In April, the Water Authority structures were hit by a cyberattack, with Fox News reporting that it was the work of Iranian hackers.

Attacks had been launched on control and control systems of wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and sewers.

That attack also reportedly resulted in no damage but was said to have left the Israeli defense establishment outraged as it targeted civilian infrastructure.

Sometime after the incident, a cyberattack was reported at Iran’s largest cargo port, resulting in a massive backlog at the facility.