Alternate Side Parking Returns July 20

NEW YORK -

Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:06 pm |

Alternate Side Parking, which has been suspended during most of the coronavirus pandemic, will return Monday, July 20, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday.

But, per a change begun last month, each side of a residential street will be cleaned no more than once per week. Any street side with multiple Alternate Side Parking days will be cleaned on the last day posted on that side’s sign. For example, a street side with ASP regulations posted on Monday and Thursday will now be cleaned on Thursday only.

Street sides that were only cleaned once per week, will continue at the same schedule.