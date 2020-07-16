As New Coronavirus Cases Hit New High, Netanyahu Convenes Emergency Meeting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 3:43 am |

Israeli army technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on Wednesday. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to convene an urgent cabinet meeting on Thursday in the wake of the record daily coronavirus tally reported just hours earlier.

Among the new potential directives, suggested by the Health Ministry: gatherings to be capped at 10 people – even at home, closing shuls and yeshivos, closing gyms and swimming pools, closing the beachfronts, reducing public transportation, allowing restaurants only to open for take away and determining if shopping centers and stores can be open based on their risk of infection. However, workplaces would continue as usual.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,898 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, a new daily high.

The Coronavirus National Knowledge and Information Center and the Health Ministry both reported that with 24,892 coronavirus tests conducted Wednesday, the infection rate now stands at staggering 7%.

The number of patients in serious condition has increased to 204 – of which 56 are ventilated. The number of Israelis who have died from coronavirus rose to 377.

The number of active patients currently ill with the disease now stands at a staggering 23,926.

Yerushalayim has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus patients with 3,410 cases, followed by Tel Aviv with 1,812 and Bnei Brak with 1,729.

Beitar Illit, which was in lockdown until Wednesday morning, reported 496 new cases in the past seven days.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein warned on Wednesday that the next few days could be critical because of the “emergency situation” Israel was facing.

“The figures are not encouraging, we will have to consider every option in order to slow the infection rate,” he warned, “If we do not have all options at our disposal we will end up with a lockdown,” Edelstein said, following a tour of Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem in Yerushalayim, urging the public to stand by his controversial steps targeting community spread clusters.

He added that the government was doing “all it can” to avoid a repeat of the long lockdown Israelis had to endure during the first wave of the infection in March and April.

“If we don’t take important, yet small, steps in the next three to four days, reality will reimpose a lockdown on us,” Edelstein said, although he refused to say what kind of lockdown would be introduced and whether it would be nationwide and all-encompassing as the previous one.