(Reuters) -

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 9:18 am |

A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor. (Reuters/Raheb Homavandi/File)

At least seven ships have caught fire at the port of Bushehr in southern Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported so far, the agency said.

There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.